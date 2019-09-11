Home

Sylvia May HARRISSON

Sylvia May HARRISSON Notice
HARRISSON, Sylvia May. On 9th September, 2019, peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother of Ken, June and Peter, Graeme, and Neville and a special grandma and great grandma of Matthew, Ryan, Nathan, Marzz and Shevon. A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at Matamata Baptist Church, corner Rawhiti Avenue and Tower Road, on Friday 13th September at 10.00am. Communications c/- G Harrisson, 30 Tahi Road, Ostend, Waiheke Island, 1081. Broadway Funeral Home Matamata FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
