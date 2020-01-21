Home

Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woodhill
167 Grange Rd
Tauranga
View Map
Sylvia Mary BOLUS

Sylvia Mary BOLUS Notice
BOLUS, Sylvia Mary. Born December 07, 1938. Passed away on January 19, 2020. Peacefully at Bob Owens with Jeremy at her side. Dearly loved wife of Jeremy. Much loved mother of Robert and Kelly, Ross and Katherine. Much loved Gran to Jordan and Alfie; Oliver, Thomas, Ryan. A service for Sylvia is to be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 22 January 2020 at 11.00am. Communications to the Bolus family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
