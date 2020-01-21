|
BOLUS, Sylvia Mary. Born December 07, 1938. Passed away on January 19, 2020. Peacefully at Bob Owens with Jeremy at her side. Dearly loved wife of Jeremy. Much loved mother of Robert and Kelly, Ross and Katherine. Much loved Gran to Jordan and Alfie; Oliver, Thomas, Ryan. A service for Sylvia is to be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 22 January 2020 at 11.00am. Communications to the Bolus family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020