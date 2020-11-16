|
LATHAM, Sylvia Margaret (nee Johnson). Passed away on November 14, 2020 after a final short but brave fight aged 95 years. Loved daughter of the late Alfred (Syd) and Fanny. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob), deceased, loved mother of Stephen and Grant. A long life lived fulfillingly, devoted to family, with kindness, decency and honesty shown to all. An exemplary guide and example for her family. A Service will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa at 11am Wednesday 18 November. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dementia Auckland would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020