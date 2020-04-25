|
KILGOUR, Sylvia. In her 90th year, now at peace. On 23 April 2020. Much loved and devoted mother to Tim (R.I.P.), Catherine, Wendy (and Rob), Alex (and Yukari), and special Granny to Brydie, Simon, Zachary, Vanessa, Jason, Aaron, and Louise. Sylvia was an excellent gardener, skillful knitter, talented seamstress, amusing story-teller and had a sharp- wittedness to compliment her cheek. Her radiant presence and sweet self will be missed by all. Due to the present circumstances, a Memorial Service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at a later date so that all who cherished her can attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020