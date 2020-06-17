|
KARL, Sylvia Kathleen (Kathie). 29 September 1939 to 15 June 2020. Passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim for 56 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Hana, Vicki and Trevor, Vincent and Simone, Tracey and Gary. A loving Nana and Nae Nae of Michael, Kaytee and Jackson, Ben, Sam and Daniel. Kelly, Terence, Arie and Kyla. Hayley and Evie, Nicole, Ricki, Ryan and Lily, Matthew and Brooke. Kathie will be laying in state at home until her Funeral Service, which will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua, on Saturday 20 June at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice will be greatly appreciated. All Correspondence c/o P.O. BOX 926 Rotorua. Although she has gone, we will always be together, and her spirit will live on in each of us forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020