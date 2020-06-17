Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Seddon Street
Rotorua
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia KARL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Kathleen (Kathie) KARL


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Sylvia Kathleen (Kathie) KARL Notice
KARL, Sylvia Kathleen (Kathie). 29 September 1939 to 15 June 2020. Passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim for 56 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Hana, Vicki and Trevor, Vincent and Simone, Tracey and Gary. A loving Nana and Nae Nae of Michael, Kaytee and Jackson, Ben, Sam and Daniel. Kelly, Terence, Arie and Kyla. Hayley and Evie, Nicole, Ricki, Ryan and Lily, Matthew and Brooke. Kathie will be laying in state at home until her Funeral Service, which will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua, on Saturday 20 June at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice will be greatly appreciated. All Correspondence c/o P.O. BOX 926 Rotorua. Although she has gone, we will always be together, and her spirit will live on in each of us forever.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -