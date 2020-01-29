Home

STANFORD, Sylvia Ethel. On Friday 24th January 2020, suddenly at home, aged 87 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janey and Richard Morris. Loved sister of Pamela, Peter, Doreen and Bob. Loved and respected friend to many. A service for Sylvia will be held at the Lynfield Community Church, 35 The Avenue, Lynfield on Friday 31st January at 11.00am to be followed by private cremation. Sylvia will be available for viewing by appointment at Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
