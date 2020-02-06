Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Sylvia CHURCH

Sylvia CHURCH Notice
CHURCH, Sylvia. On 3 February 2020. In her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, loved and respected mother and mother in law of Melanie and Wendy. The family would like to express their gratitude to Northhaven Hospital and Arkles staff for their wonderful care. Mum you will be forever in our hearts. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Saturday 8 February at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
