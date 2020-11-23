|
GIBBONS, Sylvia Carmena (nee Covacich). Born July 8, 1930. Sylvia passed away at Auckland Hospital on Monday 16 November 2020. Sylvia is the beloved wife of Eddie, treasured mother of Randall, Donna, Joel and Joanne and treasured mother-in-law to Nicola and Nick. Along with being a precious grandmother to Samantha, Rosalita, Jackson, Isaac, Victoria and Bailey and great grandmother to Millie, Indi-rose and Beauden. Sylvia is now asleep in death awaiting the resurrection ..John 5:28, 29. A memorial service will be held on Zoom on Saturday 28 November at 1pm. If you wish to attend please email [email protected] for the zoom details
