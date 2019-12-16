Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Sylvia Barbara Joan SMITH

Sylvia Barbara Joan SMITH Notice
SMITH, Sylvia Barbara Joan. On 13th December 2019 passed away peacefully with her loving family around her. Beloved wife of the late Leicester, mother and mother-in-law of Ann, Wayne, Graham and Jan. Loved Nana of Aaron, Rebecca, Warren, Mark, Rachel and Partners and Great Nana to eight Beautiful Great Grandchildren. Forever loved and cherished. The entire service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 18th December at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to West Auckland Hospice, P O Box 45181, Te Atatu Peninsula 0651 would be appreciated. All communications to the Smith Family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
