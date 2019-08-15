|
ALDERSON, Sylvia. Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Pakuranga. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14 August 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Darrel. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sonia and Greg, Deidre, and Justine. Loved friend of Peter and Emma. Adored 'Grammie' of Stacey and Mark, David, Pia and James, Cicely and Robbie, Ethan, Ciaran and special 'Great Grammie' of Sawyer and Reid. Please bring a cut garden flower to a celebration of Sylvia's life which will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Monday 19 August 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Alderson / Yates Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2019