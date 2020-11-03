Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Service
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Papakura Anglican Church
Coles Crescent
Papakura
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney CHOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Sydney Tasman (Syd) CHOY

Add a Memory
Dr Sydney Tasman (Syd) CHOY Notice
CHOY, Dr Sydney Tasman (Syd). On October 30, 2020, Syd passed away peacefully after many years with Parkinsons with Jill and son Warwick by his side. Dearly loved husband of Jill. Much loved father and father in law of Bernard and Glenda, Sue and Steven, Michael (deceased) and Warwick. Respected step father of Paul, Chanelle and Maree. Loved Grandfather of Tim and Vicky, David and Saskia, Rachel and Jeremy, Daniel, Matthew and Sandy, Mitchell and Uki. Loved Pops of Elliot, Eden, Max and Landan. A service will be held at the Papakura Anglican Church, Coles Crescent, Papakura on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11.00am prior to a private burial. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Syd to Parkinsons New Zealand may be left at the church. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sydney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -