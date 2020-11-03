|
CHOY, Dr Sydney Tasman (Syd). On October 30, 2020, Syd passed away peacefully after many years with Parkinsons with Jill and son Warwick by his side. Dearly loved husband of Jill. Much loved father and father in law of Bernard and Glenda, Sue and Steven, Michael (deceased) and Warwick. Respected step father of Paul, Chanelle and Maree. Loved Grandfather of Tim and Vicky, David and Saskia, Rachel and Jeremy, Daniel, Matthew and Sandy, Mitchell and Uki. Loved Pops of Elliot, Eden, Max and Landan. A service will be held at the Papakura Anglican Church, Coles Crescent, Papakura on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11.00am prior to a private burial. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Syd to Parkinsons New Zealand may be left at the church. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020