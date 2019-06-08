|
|
|
RUNCIMAN, Sydney Rhys. Passed away 6 June 2019; aged 103 years at Lansdowne Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth, loved father and father in law of Roly and Gail, Lenore and Howard Heap. Much loved Papa to 5 grandchildren and Great Papa to 10 great grandchildren. "Peacefully with a knowing smile on his face, at home with the Lord." A service will be held at the Pakuranga Christian Fellowship, 96 Udys Road, Pakuranga, Auckland on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to "In The Gap Ministries" would be greatly appreciated. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 09-5347300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
