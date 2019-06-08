Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney RUNCIMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Rhys RUNCIMAN

Notice Condolences

Sydney Rhys RUNCIMAN Notice
RUNCIMAN, Sydney Rhys. Passed away 6 June 2019; aged 103 years at Lansdowne Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth, loved father and father in law of Roly and Gail, Lenore and Howard Heap. Much loved Papa to 5 grandchildren and Great Papa to 10 great grandchildren. "Peacefully with a knowing smile on his face, at home with the Lord." A service will be held at the Pakuranga Christian Fellowship, 96 Udys Road, Pakuranga, Auckland on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to "In The Gap Ministries" would be greatly appreciated. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 09-5347300



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.