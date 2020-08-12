Home

Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Sydney Lawrence (Lawrie) ATKINSON

Sydney Lawrence (Lawrie) ATKINSON Notice
ATKINSON, Sydney Lawrence (Lawrie). Passed away Sunday 9th August 2020 aged 78 years surrounded by the love of his family. Loved husband of the late Lyn and father of Stefan, Darren, April, Faith, and their families. Grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 3. A service to celebrate the life of Lawrie will be held at the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home at 11am. Followed by private cremation. All communications to Geards Funeral Home 09 408 0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
