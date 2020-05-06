Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Sydney George Milne (Syd) SUTHERLAND

Sydney George Milne (Syd) SUTHERLAND Notice
SUTHERLAND, Sydney George Milne (Syd). Reg No: 461976, Private, NZ Army. Passed away at Resthaven on Burns after a long battle on Saturday, 2nd May 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Norma. Devoted father to Ngaire (Auckland), Robert (Queensland), Phillip (Melbourne), and father-in- law to Helen. Much devoted grandfather of Kimberley. Much loved and respected friend of Suzy (Chile). A private family service has taken place. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. All communications to the Sutherland Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
