Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
Sydney Arthur (Syd) LEPPER

Sydney Arthur (Syd) LEPPER Notice
LEPPER, Sydney Arthur (Syd). Peacefully passed away surrounded by family in Whakatane Hospital on Monday, February 3 2020, at the age of 88. Dearly loved husband of 61 years to Anne. Much loved father of Sally-Anne, Denice, Gary (deceased), Lynley and Tauru, and Craig. Adored Poppa to his 7 grandchildren Margot and Karl, Renee and Mark, Chris, Jasmine and Daniel, Tamara, Aroha, and Tauru, and 9 great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered eldest brother of the late Dudley, Lois, Neville, Glenice, the late Leone, Cecily, Peter, Janice, and Warren, their partners, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A service for Syd will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Friday 7 February at 10:30am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Johns Ambulance, PO Box 154, Whakatane or maybe left at the service. Communications please to the Lepper Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
