HODGSON, Sybil Mary Marcelle (nee Arnold). Born 1924 in Barnes, London. Sybil passed away peacefully on 25th May 2019 at Possum Bourne, Pukekohe. Loved wife of Alan (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Maria, Bruce, Peter and Alana, Nick and Margaret. Grandma of Vance, Anna, Mandy, Jenny, Kathy, Emmy, Natalie (deceased), Cameron, Monique, Adriene, Mallory, Benjamin, Bonnie, Miranda, Ruby and Braden. Great grandma to twenty one great grandchildren. Special thanks to Janice and staff at Possum Bourne Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated. A private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
