Sybil Mary BOURKE

Sybil Mary BOURKE Notice
BOURKE, Sybil Mary. On 28 August 2019. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edmund William (Bill) Bourke and the late Gordon Anderson (Boston, U.S.A.). Loved mother of Michael and Charles and loved mother-in- law of Linda. Grandmother of Ben, Laura, Joe and Courtney. A service will be held at St James Anglican Church, 209 Kerikeri Road at 11:00am on Saturday 31 August 2019 prior to interment in the Churchyard cemetery. In Lieu of flowers a donation to the Royal New Zealand Foundation of the Blind, 277 Kamo Rd, Whau Valley, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
