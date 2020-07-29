Home

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Francis Anglican Church
Baberton Street
Tokoroa
Resources
Sven-Ake JOHNSSON

Sven-Ake JOHNSSON Notice
JOHNSSON, Sven-Ake. 12th September 1937 - 6th April 2020. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital; Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband for 50 years to Muriel. Much loved Dad and father in law of Mattias and Rachel (Sydney), and Tomas. "Safe in the arms of Jesus" A Memorial service for Sven will be held at the St Francis Anglican Church Baberton Street, Tokoroa on Monday, 3rd August 2020 at 1.00 pm. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
