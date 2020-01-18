Home

Suzanne Rea (nee Edwards previously Fleming) (Sue) MARSHALL


1922 - 2020
Suzanne Rea (nee Edwards previously Fleming) (Sue) MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Suzanne Rea (Sue) (nee Edwards, previously Fleming). Born July 25, 1922. Passed away on January 16, 2020, aged 97. Loved mother of Kay, John, Geoffrey and Linda, grandmother of Paul (deceased) and Bob, Joanne and Nicholas, Rebecca and David, great-grandmother of Dana, Conrad, Jessica (deceased), Jordan, Jack, Susanna and Mackenzie, great-great-grandmother of Ashton-Lee and Ryker. A private family service has been held. Communications c/- 29c Kingsview Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
