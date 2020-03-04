Home

BASON, Suzanne (Sue). QSM. Died peacefully on Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at Swannanoa, North Canterbury after a short illness stoically borne. Aged 89 years. A beloved aunt and great aunt to her surviving family in England. Sue will be missed by family and friends in both New Zealand and Overseas. At Sue's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family have asked that in lieu of tributes, a donation to Riding for the Disabled, which was founded by Sue in New Zealand, would be much appreciated, in apt recognition of her services to the community, as honoured in the The Queens Birthday Honours List of 1996. Grateful thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude and Older Persons Health, Canterbury for their support. Her ashes will be scattered in West Sussex, England, where she was born. Messages to the Bason family C/- P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
