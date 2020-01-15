|
|
|
MORRISON, Suzanne Melissa (Sue) (nee Murphy). Born May 27, 1959. Passed away on January 13, 2020 after a short and hard fought battle with cancer. Dearest and much loved mum to Sarah and Warren, Chris and Chantelle, special grandmother to Ava, Jordan and Nova. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Allen and Freda Murphy, sister and sister in law to Wendy and Leon, Warren and Barbara. Loved Aunty Sue to all her nieces and nephews. Now reunited with mum, dad, Richelle and her "Freeway". A service for Sue will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote, Friday 17th Jan at 1.00pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020