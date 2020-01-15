Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Romaleigh Chapel
31 Ocean View Rd
Northcote
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Melissa (nee Murphy) (Sue) MORRISON


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Suzanne Melissa (nee Murphy) (Sue) MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Suzanne Melissa (Sue) (nee Murphy). Born May 27, 1959. Passed away on January 13, 2020 after a short and hard fought battle with cancer. Dearest and much loved mum to Sarah and Warren, Chris and Chantelle, special grandmother to Ava, Jordan and Nova. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Allen and Freda Murphy, sister and sister in law to Wendy and Leon, Warren and Barbara. Loved Aunty Sue to all her nieces and nephews. Now reunited with mum, dad, Richelle and her "Freeway". A service for Sue will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote, Friday 17th Jan at 1.00pm



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -