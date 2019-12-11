|
KNIBBS, Suzanne Mary. Passed away peacefully after a long battle, on Monday 9 December 2019. Aged 67 years. Much loved wife to Ray for 47 years. Adored mum to Adrian and Trudi. Loved nanna to Isobel, Liam, Caleb, and Hamish. Forever in our hearts. A service for Suzanne will be celebrated in the Main Chapel, Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Friday 13 December at 10 am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o Morrisons Funeral Home.
