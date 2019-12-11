Home

Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Suzanne Mary KNIBBS

Suzanne Mary KNIBBS Notice
KNIBBS, Suzanne Mary. Passed away peacefully after a long battle, on Monday 9 December 2019. Aged 67 years. Much loved wife to Ray for 47 years. Adored mum to Adrian and Trudi. Loved nanna to Isobel, Liam, Caleb, and Hamish. Forever in our hearts. A service for Suzanne will be celebrated in the Main Chapel, Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Friday 13 December at 10 am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o Morrisons Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
