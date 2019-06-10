|
WILKINSON, Suzanne Margaret (Sue). On 8th June 2019, peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife for 56 years, of Ian, and cherished mother of Joanne Miller, Karen Halligan, Matthew and Richard. Treasured Nana Sue of Owen and Lauren, Simon, Scott, and Kate; Brenna and Luke; Tyla and Max; Anna, Sophie and Jaime. Loved sister of Jill Arlidge, and sister-in-law of Kevin and Linley. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at The Pauanui Club, 31 Sheppard Ave, Pauanui on Friday 14th June at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation. The family sincerely thank the local District Nurses for their support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Hikuai District Trust for the benefit of the Pauanui Tairua Trail, would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to: C/- 408 Settlement Road, Hikuai 3579.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
