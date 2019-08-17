Home

Suzanne Julia HOWLEY

Suzanne Julia HOWLEY Notice
HOWLEY, Suzanne Julia. On August 15, 2019 peacefully at Logan Campbell Retirement Village, aged 72 years. Loved partner of Colleen. Loved daughter of the late Louise, Leo and Trevor. Loved sister of Marie, Bruce and sister-in- law of Daryl. Loved friend of Shirley and Glenys, and loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A Service for Sue will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
