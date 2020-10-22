|
MACKIE, Suzanne Joy (Sue). Suddenly passed away on 19th October 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kerry, cherished Mum and Mother in law of Nicola and Andrew Thomas, Maree Hutchings, Paul and Kacey. Loving Nan of Daniel, James, Ella, Quinn, Piper and our darling angels Riley and Jack. A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 27th October at 1pm, followed by private a cremation. All communications to the Mackie family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2020