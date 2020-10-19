|
|
|
SIMPSON, Suzanne Joan (Sue). Passed away peacefully after a bravely fought short illness with her loving family by her side, aged 66. Much loved wife of the late Rob. Loving mother of Kathryn and Jessica. Adoring grandma of Harriet. Much loved mother of her fur baby Milly. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated, mercyhospice.org.nz A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 102 St John's Road, Meadowbank, on Tuesday 20 October at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020