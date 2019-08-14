Home

Suzanne (Silvester) COPE

Suzanne (Silvester) COPE Notice
COPE, Suzanne (nee Silvester). Went peacefully to be with her Lord on the 12th of August 2019 in her 68th year. Dearly loved wife of David. Mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Jared, and Stephen and Stephanie. Nana of Rebekah, James, Lance, and Scarlett-Jean. A service for Suzanne will be held on Saturday the 17th of August 2019 at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden at 10:30am, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery. The Eternal God is your refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms. Deut 33 v 27. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144. All communications to Davis Funerals.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
