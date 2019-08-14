|
COPE, Suzanne (nee Silvester). Went peacefully to be with her Lord on the 12th of August 2019 in her 68th year. Dearly loved wife of David. Mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Jared, and Stephen and Stephanie. Nana of Rebekah, James, Lance, and Scarlett-Jean. A service for Suzanne will be held on Saturday the 17th of August 2019 at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden at 10:30am, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery. The Eternal God is your refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms. Deut 33 v 27. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144. All communications to Davis Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019