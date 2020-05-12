Home

Suzanne Christine NELSON

Suzanne Christine NELSON Notice
NELSON, Suzanne Christine. Died 10th May 2020 aged 69 years. Cherished wife to Deborah Kelland, adored mother to Chelsea Nelson, mother in law to Justin Robinson, very loved Nana to Brooklyn and Jessica, devoted sister to Greg Day and sister in law Amanda Day and loved aunty to her niece and nephews. Our stunning, beautiful Sue, you will dance in our hearts forever and shine your radiant light on us all forever. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 12, 2020
