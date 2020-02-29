Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:30 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Rd
Meadowbank
Suzanne (Sue) ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER, Suzanne (Sue). Passed away suddenly in Auckland Hospital in the early hours of Friday morning. Wife of the late Graeme Alexander. Loved Mother and Mother-in- law of Robert, Sue and the late Neville Reed and the late Stewart and Amanda Alexander. Proud Grandmother of Claudia, Britt, Zach, Richie and Ben. You will always be in our hearts. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Wednesday 4th March at 2.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
