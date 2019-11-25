Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Romaleigh
31 Ocean View Rd
Northcote
Susanne Maree (Holloway) POWER


1942 - 2019
Susanne Maree (Holloway) POWER Notice
POWER, Susanne Maree (Holloway). Born June 28, 1942. Passed away 22nd November 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Beloved mother of Katrina, Kristin, Elise, Celeste, mother-in-law to Janice, Mark, Paul and Hoani, Nana to Jordan, Caitlyn, James, Max, Georgia, Austin and Ayla. Talented artist, seeker of Truth, this loving family her greatest accomplishment. Memorial 1-3 pm, Friday 29th November, Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote. In lieu of flowers, please donate www.harbourhospice.org.nz All is well.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
