POWER, Susanne Maree (Holloway). Born June 28, 1942. Passed away 22nd November 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Beloved mother of Katrina, Kristin, Elise, Celeste, mother-in-law to Janice, Mark, Paul and Hoani, Nana to Jordan, Caitlyn, James, Max, Georgia, Austin and Ayla. Talented artist, seeker of Truth, this loving family her greatest accomplishment. Memorial 1-3 pm, Friday 29th November, Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote. In lieu of flowers, please donate www.harbourhospice.org.nz All is well.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019