Susannah (Jugum) HERD

Susannah (Jugum) HERD Notice
HERD, Susannah (nee Jugum). Passed peacefully 29 September 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paula and Henry, Denise, Andrea, and Ian. Treasured grandma of Rachel, Antony and Jess, Angela and Dave, and Daniel. Great grandma Sue of 6. A service for Susannah will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, corner Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Thursday 3 October at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The New Zealand Heart Foundation can be made on line at bit.ly/sherd2909



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
