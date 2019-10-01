|
|
|
HERD, Susannah (nee Jugum). Passed peacefully 29 September 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paula and Henry, Denise, Andrea, and Ian. Treasured grandma of Rachel, Antony and Jess, Angela and Dave, and Daniel. Great grandma Sue of 6. A service for Susannah will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, corner Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Thursday 3 October at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The New Zealand Heart Foundation can be made on line at bit.ly/sherd2909
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019