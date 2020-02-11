|
ROCHE, Susanna Dorothy (Sue) (nee Gillespie). On Sunday 9th February 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family and friends, aged 78. Loved wife of Dr Tony Roche (deceased), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Guyon and Louise, Anton, and Andy and Leanne. Loved sister and sister -in-law of Rosalind and Ian Langbein, Rollo and Marita Gillespie. Much loved Grandz of Alexander, Ethan, Saul, Raiden, Sebastian and Tobias. "Sue will be missed dearly and will be remembered for her positive fun loving spirit". Amazing gratitude and thanks to management and staff of Logan Campbell Retirement Home and Hospital for your loving and respectful care of Sue. A celebration of her life will be held at Five Knots at Tamaki Yacht club, 30 Tamaki Drive Mission Bay on Sunday 16th February at 1pm. Communication C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020