Susan (Sue) STAUB

Susan (Sue) STAUB Notice
STAUB, Susan (Sue). Born September 04, 1946. Passed away on July 31, 2019. Finally at peace, much loved mum of Krissy, mother-in-law to Scott and grandmother of Michael and Brad, and beloved sister and sister-in-law to Janice and Graeme, Pam and Eric and Paul and Edith. Loved by all who knew her - you will be in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Sue's life on 31 August 2019, at 1:30pm, Whangamata Club, 404 Port Road, Whangamata
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
