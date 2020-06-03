|
SIMCOCK, Susan (Susie). Born November 25, 1938. Passed away on May 29, 2020. Highly esteemed and popular longstanding member of the Remuera Rackets Club. A journey through our sport that will never be matched ? joining the club as a mid week ladies member (1976 ) to Club Champion, President, Life Member culminating in the first woman to become President of the World Squash Federation (1996-2002). Humble, quietly determined, dignified and always charming, her vision, energy and passion for the many sporting organisations she became involved in are legendary. Susie has brought great honour to the Remuera Rackets Club and we proudly call her our greatest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020