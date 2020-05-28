Home

Susan Ruth (Paterson) GAGE

Susan Ruth (Paterson) GAGE Notice
GAGE, Susan Ruth (nee Paterson). Sadly on the 25th May, Susan passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, treasured mum of Kim and Martin, Johnny and Cherie. Loving Nana and Great nana of Kahn, Tyler, Tahlia, Abby, Neil, Connor, Chelsee, Renee, Jayden, Kayla, Stevan, Jaydon, Charley. Cora, Ari, Manaia, Marcia, Marlie and Jackson. Everyday we will miss you, more than words can say. In our hearts you will stay loved, treasured and remembered everyday. As per Sue's wishes a private service will be held. All Communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga Central,Tauranga
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020
