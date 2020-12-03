Home

Susan RAE

Susan RAE Notice
RAE, Susan. On the 28th November 2020, sadly passed away. Dearly loved wife to Mervyn (deceased), adored mother to Andrew, Brad, and Nadine, mother in law to Kelly and Joanne and a wonderful nana to Nami, Aimee, Adrian, Kerryn, Joshua, Jenna, Theo, Caspar, and Caden. You will be dearly missed. Rest in peace mum. All communications can be made C/- the funeral home 09 8360029. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Society of New Zealand.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
