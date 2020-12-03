|
RAE, Susan. On the 28th November 2020, sadly passed away. Dearly loved wife to Mervyn (deceased), adored mother to Andrew, Brad, and Nadine, mother in law to Kelly and Joanne and a wonderful nana to Nami, Aimee, Adrian, Kerryn, Joshua, Jenna, Theo, Caspar, and Caden. You will be dearly missed. Rest in peace mum. All communications can be made C/- the funeral home 09 8360029. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Society of New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020