QUAN, Susan (nee Lai). Passed away peacefully on 18 November 2019, aged 76 years. Wife of the late Allan Quan, loved mother and mother in-law of Rose, Robert, Jane, Wai, Cynthia, George, Raymond, Vicky and Vivian. Beloved Poh Poh of Joanna, Krystle, Isabel, Julie, Daniel, Matt and Mandy. A service will take place at the Auckland Chinese Baptist Church - 19 Rawhiti Road, One Tree Hill at 12:30pm 24 November 2019. Interment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery - 85 McKenzie Road Mangere at 3pm. In lieu of flowers at Susan's request there will be a collection for the Home Haemodialysis Service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019