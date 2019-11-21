Home

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Auckland Chinese Baptist Church
19 Rawhiti Road
One Tree Hill
QUAN, Susan (nee Lai). Passed away peacefully on 18 November 2019, aged 76 years. Wife of the late Allan Quan, loved mother and mother in-law of Rose, Robert, Jane, Wai, Cynthia, George, Raymond, Vicky and Vivian. Beloved Poh Poh of Joanna, Krystle, Isabel, Julie, Daniel, Matt and Mandy. A service will take place at the Auckland Chinese Baptist Church - 19 Rawhiti Road, One Tree Hill at 12:30pm 24 November 2019. Interment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery - 85 McKenzie Road Mangere at 3pm. In lieu of flowers at Susan's request there will be a collection for the Home Haemodialysis Service.
