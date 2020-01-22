Home

Susan Matire (Turner) STOCKMAN

Susan Matire (Turner) STOCKMAN Notice
STOCKMAN, Susan Matire (nee Turner). Peacefully passed away at Waikato Hospital with Whanau at her side on Tuesday, 21st January 2020. Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the Late George. Much loved Nanny by all her Whanau. Special thanks to the staff of San Michele Home & Hospital for the wonderful care shown to Sue. A Tangi for Sue will be held at Purekireki Marae, 125 Ormsby Road, Pirongia on Saturday, 25th January 2020 at 11.00am followed by the burial at Pirongia Cemetery. All communications to the Stockman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
