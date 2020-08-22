|
SIMCOCK, Susan Mary (Susie). Died on 29 May 2020 at home. A memorial celebration of Susie's life will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, Parnell on Friday 11 September at 2pm. Susie's family funeral did not give her friends and colleagues the opportunity to farewell her at that time. Her family would love to see you at her memorial celebration service. Due to possible Covid restrictions, a notice will be published on 5 September 2020 to confirm or postpone the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020