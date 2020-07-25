|
ROBINSON, Susan Mary. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 29 March 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer, aged 68 years. Very much-loved wife of Alan. Dearly loved mother of Dean, Mick, and Jenna, mother-in- law of Rachel, Anna and Mark and cherished Nana of Ali, Flynn, Ruby, Isla, Macie, Richie and Bella. A special beautiful, caring, generous and loving lady is now at peace. Messages for the "Robinson family" can be sent c/- 37 Pendennis Point, Camborne, Porirua. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A funeral service for Sue will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Molesworth Street, Wellington on Thursday, 30 July commencing at 11:00am. Ninness Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020