Susan Mary ROBINSON

ROBINSON, Susan Mary. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 29 March 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer, aged 68 years. Very much- loved wife of Alan. Dearly loved mother of Dean, Mick, and Jenna, mother-in-law of Rachel, Anna and Mark and cherished Nana of Ali, Flynn, Ruby, Isla, Macie, Richie and Bella. Special thanks and gratitude to Doctor Anne O'Donnell and the staff at Bowen Icon Centre and all the Doctors and the marvellous nurses at Ward 5 North Wellington Hospital for their care and kindness during Sue's illness. A special beautiful, caring, generous and loving lady is now at peace. Messages for the "Robinson family" can be sent c/- 37 Pendennis Point, Camborne, Porirua. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made via wellington. cancernz.org.nz/how- to-get-involved/ways- to-donate/donate- now/ Due to current circumstances, details of a memorial service will be advised at a later date. NINNESS FUNERAL HOME www.ninness.co.nz 04 2374174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
