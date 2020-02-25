Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank

Susan Lesley (Sue) D'ATH

Susan Lesley (Sue) D'ATH Notice
D'ATH, Susan Lesley (Sue). Sue passed away on Saturday, 22 February 2020 at the age of 84, having spent time with loved ones in the days prior. Beloved sister of the late Josephine and Betsy, partner of the late John Johnston. She is much loved by her many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family thanks the Grace Joel community for their love and friendship with Sue; and special thanks to the Waikato Hospital ICU team. A Service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Thursday, 27 February at 11.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
