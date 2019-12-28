|
|
|
LEDINGTON, Susan (nee Hucker). Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 26th December 2019. Dearly loved wife of Murray, cherished Mum of Kirstin and Aaron, Michelle and Roy, adored Nana of Maija, Casey, Ferryn and Bradyn. A special thank you to all the family and friends for their love and support. In memory of Sue donations for the Franklin Hospice Charitable Trust, PO Box 118, Pukekohe would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Sue will be held at Grahams Funeral Home, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Saturday 4th January at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019