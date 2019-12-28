Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
View Map
Susan (Hucker) LEDINGTON

Susan (Hucker) LEDINGTON Notice
LEDINGTON, Susan (nee Hucker). Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 26th December 2019. Dearly loved wife of Murray, cherished Mum of Kirstin and Aaron, Michelle and Roy, adored Nana of Maija, Casey, Ferryn and Bradyn. A special thank you to all the family and friends for their love and support. In memory of Sue donations for the Franklin Hospice Charitable Trust, PO Box 118, Pukekohe would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Sue will be held at Grahams Funeral Home, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Saturday 4th January at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
