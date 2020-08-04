|
CORNELIUS, Susan Kay. Peacefully at the Kerikeri Retirement Village, Kerikeri on Saturday 1 August 2020. Aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Ron. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phil and Donna. Also, a loved grandmother and step mother. A service will take place at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230 on Wednesday 5 August 2020 at 11:00am. All communications C/o Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020