KELWAY, Susan Joy (nee Corbett). Passed over unexpectedly 22 October 2020 from complications from a stroke 16 days earlier. Amazing love of Paul's life for 50 years, much loved and adored mother of James and Lauren, Sarah and Matt and Richard and Liz. The most wonderful and fun Nana to Edward and Audrey. She was looking forward to baby xy. An extraordinary reading recovery teacher who gave the gift of reading and opened the world for so many children at St Pius X and Glen Taylor Schools. A super talented organiser of the wider Kelway family functions. Her sparkling personality and dry wit will be sadly missed. The family want to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of the staff of Ward 61 at Auckland City Hospital, in particular Doctors Jae and Mitee, to keep Susie in this world. We are all the better for knowing and loving her. A fantastic human being who always saw the best in people. Susie's funeral will be held at St Oswald's Church, One Tree Hill, at 1.30pm on Friday 30 October. All communications c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020