MURRAY, Susan Jean. (8 September 1959 to 6 September 2020.) Our darling Sue. Loved and missed beyond words. Cherished daughter of Jack and Evelyn for 60 years. Adored and honoured mother to Benjamin and Eimmie and grandmother to Jacob. Beloved soul-mate to Kevin Wallace for 25 years. Treasured sister of Karen, Vernon and Leigh and Aunty to Bradley, Ashley, Ryan and Alex. We are broken-hearted with your sudden departure. Fly on high gorgeous girl and be proud of the huge gesture of life you gave as you closed the door on this chapter of your story. Heartfelt thanks to staff at ICU Middlemore and to Organ Donation NZ for their care, kindness and respect. A Funeral Service will be held 1pm Friday 18th September at Tipene Funerals Chapel, 24 Hill Street, Onehunga. Please contact Tipene Funerals and register your name to attend the Funeral Service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020