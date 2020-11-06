Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St. Marks Anglican Church
95 Remuera Rd
Susan Jane (nee Macindoe) (Susie) ASTON

Susan Jane (nee Macindoe) (Susie) ASTON Notice
ASTON, Susan Jane (Susie) (nee Macindoe). Passed away peacefully on the 5th November 2020 after a short battle with cancer, aged 80 years. Dearly loved mother of Mark, Sarah and Lucy, mother in law of Mandy and Grant. Loved daughter of the late Natalie, Kenneth and Owen, sister of Charles (deceased) and step sister Alison. Adored grandmother of Sophia, Hugo and Sam. A special thank you to the staff at Rawhiti who cared lovingly for Susie during her last days. A service to celebrate Susie's life will be held at St. Marks Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Rd on Wednesday 11th November at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020
