KLOET, Susan Jane (nee Morris). Our rock was tragically taken from us 2 years ago at only 59 years young. Lovingly remembered every day by her husband Anthony (married 39 years) and adored children Jeremy and Vicki. Sue will be forever in our hearts and not a day goes by when she is not in our thoughts. Dearly missed by the Morris family, Taupaki Kindergarten and all her many friends. Time slowly eases the pain and our precious memories remain to comfort us.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020