Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Susan Elizabeth RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Susan Elizabeth. Suddenly on Wednesday the 22nd of January 2020; aged 64 years surrounded by her family. Beloved sister of Steve and Marlene (deceased), Shirley and John, Bruce and Yvonne, Neil and Tania and much loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. "A loving Angel taken too soon is now at peace." At Sue's request a funeral service will not be held, however you are welcome to pay your respect from 8am to 4.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) at Fountains Funerals, 35 Wood Street, Papakura. All messages to [email protected] fountainsfunerals.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
