DODS, Susan (Crawford). Passed away peacefully in Te Puke on Friday 8th November 2019, aged 81. Much loved mother of Sandra, Evan and Wayne, and Daughter in law's Andrea and Monique. Proud nan to Fleche, Nic, Phoebe, Roza, Luiss, George and Jimmy. Loved sister of her younger brother Nigel. Special thanks to the Staff of Te Puke Country Lodge. "will be missed always". A funeral service for Susan will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Friday 15th November at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Society, PO Box 15553, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communications to the Dods Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019